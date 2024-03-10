Best Grand Prix award ‘an honour’, says CEO of Lusail International Circuit

Last year, the much-awaited Formula 1 race weekend kicked off at Lusail International Circuit, returning to Qatar two years after its 2021 debut.

Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad voiced his satisfaction with the MotoGP 2023 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar being named the Best Grand Prix of 2023.

Speaking ahead of the primary 22-lap race on Sunday, Al Hamad said in a statement, “It is an honour to be acknowledged as the Best Grand Prix of 2023, and our team is dedicated to going beyond expectations to ensure an unforgettable experience for all.”

“The excitement is building once again at MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 as we are witnessing the epitome of motorsport excellence right here at Lusail International Circuit. We are looking forward to the upcoming races and wishing the best of luck to all teams and riders,” Al Hamad added.

Voted across several categories to become the winner, the Qatar event was named the best by the Grand Prix Commission.

The award will be presented on Sunday before the season-opening 2024 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

This year’s race will mark Qatar’s 21st MotoGP event as it joined the Grand Prix calendar in 2004.