Qatar hosts FIBA delegation for 2027 Basketball World Cup planning

The upcoming FIBA World Cup in four years will be the first hosted in a Muslim and Middle Eastern country.

The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Local Organizing Committee (FBWC 2027 LOC) are hosting a delegation from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the 2027 Basketball World Cup.

Set to be the first FIBA tournament hosted in a Muslim and Middle Eastern country, the delegation concentrated their meeting on youth development as well as promoting the sport’s culture in the Gulf country.

The delegation also addressed the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals through basketball initiatives.

The delegation included representatives from the Qatar Foundation (QF), Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM), Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar School Sports Association (QSSA), Qatar Tourism, and Generation Amazing (GA).

The delegation also discussed digital engagement and strategic solutions to ensure maximum viability for the 2027 tournaments.

Qatar was announced as the next host of the world’s biggest basketball tournament in April last year, just a day before the draw for the recently concluded World Cup in Manila.

This will mark the third consecutive World Cup held in Asia following China’s hosting in 2019.

Last year, at the FIBA World Cup 2023, executive director David Crocker expressed his excitement about this upcoming venture in the first Arab and Muslim nation.

“Qatar is a different part of Asia. China is different, the three countries now are different, and Qatar is different again. It just presents such an amazing opportunity and it’s exciting,” Crocker said.

“This is a great challenge in Qatar,” he added.