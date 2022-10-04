Bahrain holds Qatar to 1-1 draw at U17 Asian qualifiers

Bahrain held Qatar’s young footballers in a 1-1 draw in the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Monday.

Sami Bassam Awdi shot the ball into the back of the Qatari net, setting the equaliser for the Bahrainis in the second half.

Both teams dominated an equivalent portion of the pitch despite the Qatari offence initiated several goal attempts at the beginning of the match.

In the first half of the match, a corner kick in the 10th minute of the game gave Ali Mohammad Shahabi the opportunity he needed to lead Qatar ahead.

Inside the pitch, the defender buried in a header, towering over the Bahrain defence.

Minutes later, Qatar’s Bassam Eid tried to nail another point for the team, but his shot was slightly short of hitting the goal.

Despite a tie score, Qatar’s footballers incited daring runs to power through for a second goal.

A free kick at the 52nd minute by Ahmead Nasir came close to connecting with the net but was kept out by Bahrain’s defence.

Both Bahrain and Qatar have bagged opening day wins, and the draw will raise the young Maroon’s points to four following their 2-1 win over Iraq.

Qatar will take on hosts Oman on Friday, who hooked a win of their own against Lebanon.

Iraq and Lebanon are the only two teams that have yet to score a victory in the Group C fixture.