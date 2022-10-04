Nasser Al-Attiyah’s fights through punctures at Rallye Du Maroc in Morocco

The ‘Prince of Dunes’ was knocked down from several positions at stage two of the Rallye Du Maroc after enduring three punctures at Monday’s race.

Finishing in 26th place, Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah clocked a 3:50:52secs in the 315km race.

Morocco’s challenging terrain led Al Attiyah to fall short in the race behind France’s Sebastien Loeb, who set a winning time of 2:56.54secs.

The Qatari driver may have faced a setback in the race, but his strong finish in stage one of the competition has kept him competitive on the leaderboards.

Racing in his Toyota Hilux falter, Al Attiyah finished second minutes behind Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Al Attiyah dominated the other 72 drivers in the race as he recorded a 3:32:17secs on the opening for the Rally of Morocco.

In the general ranking, Al Attiyah is second with 115 points, slightly behind Loeb, who tallies 117 points.

However, the 51-year-old legend is sixth in the rally standings, with Juan Cruz Yacopini at fifth.

There are three more stages left in the Moroccan rally as it will come to a close on the 6 of October.

Al Attiyah is a six-time winner in Morocco and belted his 19th regional title in last month’s Rally of Lebanon Championship.