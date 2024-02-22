Andy Murray suffers loss to teenager Jakub Mensik in longest match in history of Qatar Open, risking rank drop

Mensik has now risen 14 places to claim a spot at 102 in the ATP live rankings as a result of his Doha run so far.

Former world number one Andy Murray’s hope for a successful 2024 took a dip as he suffered a loss against 18-year-old sensation Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Murray ended a six-match losing streak in the opening round on Tuesday but was edged out after almost three and a half hours on the court and three tie-breaks, losing 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4) against Mensik.

Reaching his first ATP quarter-final, Mensik said “I’m just speechless right now, I don’t know what to say.”

Mensik’s triumph sets him up for a challenging clash against Russian top seed Andrey Rublev on Thursday.

“It was a tough match – [Murray] is a great player and I watched him on the TV winning Wimbledon twice. It is unbelievable at this age he can still compete with the best players of the world,” he added.

For Murray, the loss not only marks a setback in his quest for redemption but also places his ranking in jeopardy.

Having reached the final in Doha last year, the former world number one will drop outside the top 60 next week, with a significant number of ranking points to defend.

This defeat comes amid a troubled start to 2024 for Murray, who faced questions about the longevity of his career after losing his first four matches of the season.

Undeterred, the three-time Grand Slam champion remains defiant, pledging to “keep fighting” and play at a level he believes he is still “capable of” delivering.

A talented Mensik with powerful prowess and a considerably bright future is yet to crack the world’s top 100.

Mensik has now risen 14 places to claim a spot at 102 in the ATP live rankings as a result of his Doha run so far.

Murray’s evident frustration was palpable as he swiftly left the court following an intense three-hour and 23-minute battle – a match that now holds the record as the longest in the history of the Qatar Open.

Mensik will now face Russian top seed Andrey Rublev on Thursday in the quarter-final of the tournament.