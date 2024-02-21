Record number: 189 world class riders saddle up for Al Shaqab’s signature equestrian competition

Riders from 37 countries will be in action at CHI Al Shaqab from Thursday.

The CHI (Concours Hippique International) Al Shaqab, presented by Longines, will set off on Thursday with a record participation of 189 world riders from 37 countries competing for top prizes.

The riders are gearing up to showcase their skills in the Olympics equestrian disciplines of showjumping, dressage, and para-dressage throughout the three-day competition.

Since its inception in 2013, the competition has seen elite riders and premium horses globally, and this year’s spectacle at the Al Shaqab promises a major turnout.

Among the participants are 50 Qatar challengers who will team up with over 70 horses to compete for a substantial total prize of €1.2 million.

Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin expressed the growing significance of CHI Al Shaqab in the global equestrian landscape, saying “With every passing year and the success that follows, CHI Al Shaqab has become a pinnacle in the global equestrian landscape.

“We have been drawing the best riders and the most elite horses from all over the world, to come together and take part in true equestrian sportsmanship,” he added.

CHI Al Shaqab stands out as Al Shaqab’s signature event, unique in the Middle East and Asia as the only CHI competition, according to the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

This year introduces the Concours de Saut International Children (CSICH) in Doha, serving as a qualifier for children competing in the Group VII (MENA Region) for the final. The action-packed event includes CSI 1, CSI 2, and CSI 3 contests, building up to the €410,000 CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix Presented by Longines on Saturday.

A line-up features four former Grand Prix winners in Doha, including defending champion Marcus Ehning of Germany, Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia, Pieter Devos of Belgium, and Christian Ahlmann of Germany.

World No. 9 Max Kuhner will also vie for the top prize in the CSI5-1.60 event.

Discipline Manager Alejandro Berdegue said: “Doha will take centre stage as CHI Al Shaqab will attract the entire equestrian fraternity with the world’s best combinations in action.”

“All the competing horses have arrived safely and are taken care of by the veterinaries at Al Shaqab’s world class facilities,” he added.

Commercial Manager Ahmad Al Hamadi hopes for a packed house during the event, with Al Shaqab ready to host over 8,000 spectators, who will also enjoy the available entertainment activities on the sidelines.

Al Shaqab’s equestrian heritage stretches back to 1992, with the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s mission of wanting to preserve the Arabian horse breed.

Dating back to the country’s pastime as Bedouins utilising the horses for travel, economy, and battle, times have changed as now the breed is famed for its stunning beauty and talents.