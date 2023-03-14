An all-new sound: McIntosh fosters Jeep’s 2023 Grand Wagoneer 

For more than 70 years, McIntosh has produced high-quality, handcrafted, American-made audio products and systems for homes, concert venues and now – for Jeep’s latest luxury model.

The most technologically advanced Grand Wagoneer ever features next-generation innovations, including a premium McIntosh audio system for the stunning vehicle.

Unveiled in Dubai earlier this year, sound has been a primary product of the car as McIntosh has collaborated with Stellantis to deliver an industry-exclusive, high-fidelity audio system.

“McIntosh is known for its iconic performance. It’s an iconic brand,” CEO Daniel Pidgeon told Doha News.

“It is pure American and starts with the power, but it’s not just about power, it’s about precision. It’s about getting the sound right and getting it exactly how the artists intended the sound to be,” Pidgeon added.

The two parties of Grand Wagoneer and McIntosh engineers toiled closely to develop, test and tune groundbreaking entertainment systems that complete the vehicle’s unique interior volume and layout.

“We built a studio next to where this was being developed. The cabin was being developed. So that people could go back and forth in real-time between the actual McIntosh reference system, which is what you see here, and then compare that to how the performance in the car is as they’re developing the product,” the McIntosh CEO told Doha News at the unveiling of the 2023 Grand Wagoneer.

Externally, the speaker grilles, designed by the Grand Wagoneer Interior Design Team, epitomise the premium nature of the Wagoneer brand while also capturing the essence of the McIntosh brand identity.

In conjunction with the outstanding audio quality, the McIntosh logos on the door speaker grills are backlit in the brand’s signature blue color, adding to the ambiance of the interior’s custom lighting.

Grand Wagoneer will be exclusively sold in the Middle East and North America and aims to become the number one American Premium Brand for the Gulf.