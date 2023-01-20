Jeep’s all-new 2023 Grand Wagoneer designed with the Middle East in mind

The all-new 2023 Grand Wagoneer is the most luxurious and technologically advanced SUV in the Jeep brand’s legendary 80-year history

The All-New 2023 Grand Wagoneer is now making its international debut in the Middle East and is set to arrive in showrooms across the region in the first quarter of this year.

Unveiled in Dubai, the car promises to mark the rebirth of the premium American icon. The Grand Wagoneer will deliver a new era of illumination to drivers in the Gulf by redefining the Jeep brand with legendary capability, advanced technology, a new level of comfort, and sophisticated design.

Jeep Brand CEO Christian Meunier proudly anointed the 2023 Grand Wagoneer as a pick for the Middle East.

“We are ready to start a new exciting adventure in the Middle East with the most luxurious and technologically advanced SUV that we have introduced in our more than 80 years of history,” Meunier said.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer at Stellantis Middle East & Africa / Christian Meunier, Jeep® Brand CEO.

“The all-new Grand Wagoneer was developed from the start with North America and the Middle East in mind. We engineered and tested the Grand Wagoneer in both regions to deliver the ultimate combination of luxury, technology, and best-in-class off-road capability,” Meunier added.

Originating in the US in 1963, Grand Wagoneer was the pioneer of the SUV sector, and now the 2023 Grand Wagoneer will do what many brands have lacked to do, which is to acclimate to the Middle East environment.

Creating a modern interpretation of the American dream, executed with an overtone of artisanal adventure, the Grand Wagoneer is for those with a sense of adventure and celebrating freedom on the road.

The new exterior design is bold, crafted with a wide stance, and features a timeless silhouette with large architecturally drawn windows for enhanced outward visibility.

In addition, the prominent grille on Grand Wagoneer models features a knurled finish on the rings, giving the audience a sense of indulgence.

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, the Grand Wagoneer will compete in the premium, large SUV segment and take American prime to an entirely new level, with every seat a first-class experience.

Within the interior, the Grand Wagoneer offers rich Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles, and door panels with accent stitching.

The fully digital cockpit takes advantage of leading-edge technologies that are exquisitely presented with expansive and easy-to-use screens with different interfaces.

Comfortable spacing for everyone, the Grand Wagoneer offers best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume (passengers and cargo behind the third row), unsurpassed second- and best-in-class third-row headroom and legroom, and the most cargo volume behind the third row.

Dubbed a car of the new age, the Grand Wagoneer presents the most technologically advanced features and next-generation innovations, including a new advanced Uconnect 5 system, digital rearview mirror, exclusive Rear SeatMonitoring Camera, head-up display, frameless digital cluster, and a premium McIntosh audio system.

Grand Wagoneer arrives with a combination of class-leading safety features that enhance a driver’s field of vision, help make instrumentation easier to see, and enable driver-assist capabilities that accommodate collision avoidance.

Several new debuts will be featured in the car, including the Hurricane I6 Twin Turbo, which produces an output of 493 hp / 670 NM of torque performance.

Grand Wagoneer will be exclusively sold in the Middle East and North America and aims to become the number one American Premium Brand for the Gulf.