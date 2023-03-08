Amir Cup 2023: Al Sadd and Al Sailiya cruise to quarterfinals

The latest fixture of the Amir Cup witnessed a remarkable performance by the star-studded team.

Al Sadd rolled past Al Markhiya 4-0 to book a spot in the Amir Cup quarterfinals alongside Al Sailiya, who unseated Al Rayyan 2-1 in Tuesday’s fixture.

Baghdad Bounedjah and Ali Asad opened the scoring in the first half against Al Markhiya goalkeeper Loukay Sherif delivering what was expected from the star-studded team.

At the top of the seed, it was no surprise that Al Sadd would overwhelm the game with 75% ball possession with 16 shots that edged eight to land on target.

Maintaining the momentum after the half, Santi Cazorla struck a screamer into the right side of the Markhiya box.

Al Sadd coach Juan Manuel Lillo voiced his satisfaction with the team expressing it was a dominant display.

“It was not an easy match as the score suggests, Al Markhiya did not give us much space to attack. But we performed well and achieved what we wanted from the match and qualified for the quarterfinals,” the Spaniard said after the game.

On the other side of Qatar’s pitches, Al Sailiya, who have been linked to the bottom of the QNB Stars League (QSL), secured a win over Al Rayyan due to a last-minute goal from Mehrdad Mohammadi.

The Iranian footballer clutched a winner in the 79th minute after Carlos Strandberg scored in the ninth minute framing the team past the Round of 16s.