Amir Cup 2023: Al Duhail and Umm Salal advance into quarterfinals

The opening match of the first Round of 16 clashes delivered a thrilling tournament for the country.

Defending champions Al Duhail triumphed over Al Kharaitiyat 1-0 to progress into the quarterfinals of the 51st Amir Cup, while Umm Salal defeated Al Khor 1-0 on Monday evening’s debut.

The defending champions put on a show that dominated the offence shooting 13 shots with five landing on target.

Controlling 76% of the ball possession on the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium pitch, Al Duhail’s Ismail Mohamed’s lone goal in the 12th minute edged the team to ease past Al Kharaitiyat.

In the Qatar Stars League (QSL), the Red Knights have reached the tournament quarterfinals against Umm Salal, who ousted Al Khor 1-0 in a tense match.

Four players at the game were gifted a yellow card, starting with Al Khor’s Said Mohamed Brahmi and Musab Abdulmajid earning it in the first half with fouls.

Umm Salal’s Khalifa Ababacar Ndiaye and Omar Yahya Rabah were warned in the second half.

Despite the foul trouble from Umm Salal, Yaseen Al-Bakhit’s foreword on to the team produced success as the Jordanian veteran nailed in a late strike.

Picked up by the team earlier this month, the 33-year-old replaces injured Valentino Yuel.

Bottom in the ranks, Umm Salal, has gone off at the right start rimming a hope of promise against the country’s present best team.

Qatar Stars League changes face

Qatar Football Association has confirmed they have dropped their plans to reduce the number of QSL teams to 10.

Initially, a new plan of action was voiced to restructure the running of clubs, employ players and coaches, and essentially raise the playing standards, but that has all been taken back.

📄- نظام الصعود والهبوط للموسم الرياضي 2022/2023 . pic.twitter.com/hB2XXHgl4S — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) March 6, 2023

Instead, this season will follow the same backdrop as in 2021-22, where the 2nd Division winner is promoted and the 12th placed team is relegated.