Mbappe rescues PSG 2-1 in bounce back against Brest 

In a match that resurrected the French Ligue 1 leaders, the Parisians saved face after a disappointing Champions League elimination.

Carlos Soler and Kylian Mbappe put Paris Saint-Germain are on course after the two footballers beat Brest 2-1 in their Saturday night evening clash.

The Spanish footballer rounded off the opener in the 37th after a missed opportunity from France’s wonderboy Mbappe, in the first half.

Despite being ranked 15th in the Ligue 1, Brest’s Franck Honora managed to get the edge off the Parisans’ defence as he soared past the French guard to nail an equaliser in the 43rd minute.

Levelled at the half, PSG assembled a slight comeback with Mbappe rescuing his crew in the 90th minute with a blast at the net.

Facing a yellow card, Mbappe was penalised for a kick against Algeria’s Haris Belkebla in the stomach.

Clearly frustrated by the loss of the ball possession, the 24-year-old was fortunate for the referee’s compassion as he was allowed to stay on the pitch.

Brest’s midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou called the referee’s treatment against Mbappe a fib after the game, voicing, “We’re not saying that we lost because of that, but I’d like to know whether all the players would get the same treatment if they did that.”

“I asked the referee for an explanation. He said that it was tame. So, I’d like to see what’s a real kick,” Lees-Melou added.