All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton’s surprise move to Ferrari has left the F1 world spinning and several questions about the superstar’s decision.

Earlier this month, famed driver Lewis Hamilton announced he had signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari that will begin next year in 2025, which created a wave of surprises for both fans and his team, Mercedes.

The seven-time Formula One world champion voiced that his mission with Ferrari was not only the hardest decision he’d ever made but also a childhood dream.

“I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red,” he said.

“Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” the 39-year-old star expressed.

The time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge,” he said. “I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013,” he added.

Hamilton spoke on the questioning of his decision, stating, “I know some people didn’t understand it at the time, but I was right to make the move then, and it’s the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.”

Fastening six drivers’ world championships and 82 Grand Prix victories with Mercedes, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is influenced by the track and off it as well.

In the last few seasons, Hamiltion’s greatness has been questioned as he lost the world championship – one which would have been a record-eighth in 2021.

The Briton lost the title in the season’s last race, even though he was often the favourite to become champion.

Despite fans and Hamilton believing that Mercedes would rejuvenate its legacy and deliver a proper vehicle to return to the front, the German luxury brand failed to do so.

In pursuit of his unprecedented eighth world championship, Hamilton activated a release clause in his Mercedes contract that would see him depart the team after this season and replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The most successful driver in F1 history, with 103 wins and 104 pole positions, Hamilton will reportedly ink one of the highest-paid contracts ever in racing.

Italian media Formu1a.uno and Sportune report that between salary, sponsors, image rights, bonuses, and more, the World Champion could see a deal worth €400 million.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has led the charge to sign Hamilton and appeared ready to offer him a blank cheque to make the move.

A first deal was offered in early 2023, which would have been 46 million euros a year, but Hamilton wanted guarantees for his charitable foundation, Mission 44.

A joint investment fund with around €250 million via the Exor family business would invest in Hamilton’s charitable projects.

Outside of what will come for Hamilition, all eyes are on Mercedes now as

replacing a seven-time World Champion is no easy feat, and there has yet to be an obvious pick.