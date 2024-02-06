AFC Asian Cup 2023: Reports of last-minute venue change for Qatar and Iran semi-final match 

The reported shift aims to move the match from Al Thumama Stadium, which has a capacity of around 44,000 seats, to the larger Al Bayt Stadium, which can host at least 68,000 fans.

The upcoming match between Asian Cup host and defending champion Qatar against Iran in the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 could see a last-minute venue change from Al Thumama Stadium to the larger Al Bayt Stadium, according to reports by Qatar Football Live (QFL).

The move came as a reflection of the increased appeal of the Qatari public to the national team during this tournament. Not only have the Maroons stayed undefeated on the pitch, but they have also prevailed in home advantage.

There has yet to be any official comment by the Qatar Football Association or the AFC committee.

As per QFL, Qatar’s attendances so far in the tournament have been 82,490 at the Lebanon game in Lusail stadium, 63,753 at the Palestine game in Al Bayt stadium, 58,791 against Uzbekistan in the Al Bayt stadium, and 57,460 against Tajikistan which was also held at the Al Bayt venue.

At the Uzbekistan match, Qatar nearly witnessed defeat as they slightly won a dramatic penalty shootout of 3-2 to book a place in the tournament’s semifinal.

Defeating far fewer teams in the tournament, Qatar’s match against Iran will be difficult as Team Melli is now unbeaten in 18 games and is one game away from reaching their first final since 1976.

Sadegh Moharrami will likely miss the game for Iran, and Majid Hosseini is another doubt.

However, superstar Mehdi Taremi will return from suspension after receiving a red card during the team’s match against Syria.

Against tournament favourites Japan, Iran survived defeat by taking a penalty in the last few minutes of the match to win the game.