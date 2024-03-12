Al Shamal’s Club Founders’ Ramadan Championship to honour late club legend 

A total of 12 teams divided into two groups are participating in the tournament.

The Youth Committee of Al Shamal Sports Club is organising the Club Founders’ Ramadan football tournament to honour the club’s legendary founder Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi, according to local news.

Set to kick off on Thursday, 12 amateur teams, divided into two groups, are set to participate in the tournament.

Football club Marine Academy, Al Saiqa, Ain Khaled, the Black Star, Al Waab, and Falcons will compete in Group A, while Group B is composed of Zulal, Al Jasra Academy, Al Shaqab, Al Adam, Gaza, and Ain Sinan.

Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada, the tournament director, said that the prize money will be an incentive for players and teams.

“We are looking forward to some exciting action during the tournament. The wonderful prizes up for grabs will add fun and bring the best out of the competing teams. We thank our sponsors for supporting us for this tournament,” he said.

The tournament’s organising committee has rationed QR30,000 for the winners; the second-place team will receive 20,000 QR prizes, and the third team will get QR10,000.

Founded in 1980, the second-division club first played in the First Division in the 2014-2015 season and once again after they qualified for the QNB Stars League after winning the second tier in the 2020-2021 season.