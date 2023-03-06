Al Sadd and Qatar SC set to debut in King Salman Club Cup

Rebranded from the Arab Club Champions Cup to the King Salman Club Cup, the tournament will feature a diverse of countries.

Al Sadd and Qatar SC will be spotlighted in the upcoming King Salman Club Cup tournament alongside 37 football teams from Asia and Africa.

Rebranded as King Salman Club Cup this year, the two teams will have the chance to compete within the qualifiers and then finals.

The star-studded teams will compete alongside the likes of local Gulf and Arab groups from hosts Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Kuwait.

From the reigning continent of Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Comoros, Libya, Morocco, and Mauritania are just some of the nations invited to the football spectacle.

The evening will introduce the draw ceremony in Riyadh with the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad al-Thani, a member of the Executive Office of Qatar Football Association (QFA), and Mansour al-Ansari, Secretary-General of QFA.

In last year’s competition under the name of Arab Club Champions Cup, Raja Casablanca of Morocco were crowned the champions, their third title in the tournament’s history.

Hosts Saudi Arabia are enthroned as the conqueror on the tournament’s pitch as they have nailed eight titles.

Absent from the tournament is Africa’s superteam Al Ahly, as the Egyptian team announced its withdrawal from the competition due to scheduling issues.

A preliminary round will be held in the cities of Abha, Al Bahah, and Taif, with a total of $10 million of prize money set to be awarded to this year’s victor.