Second defeat for Qatar leaves team on brink of elimination at 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup

Despite a strong game from Al Annabi, the Vietnamese scored a clutch shot moments before the game came to an end.

Vietnam’s rising stars incised a stunning 2-1 victory over Qatar in their second group-stage match at the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan on Saturday evening.

In a must-win game for the Maroons, the Inake Adabia-side put up a challenging front as they nailed two of their three shots on target within the first half.

Scaling a solid and consistent execution on the pitch, Qatar’s wonderboys were contested unfailingly by the stars of Vietnam, edging them into a slope.

In the 43rd minute, Nguyen Quoc Viet secured an opener after a fast-breaking steal from his teammate Nguyen Van Truong.

Down 1-0, Qatar evened the scoring with a penalty shot from Ahmed Al Rawi in the 85th minute.

Tied up, Qatar’s outcome of making an impact came short as Van Truong gained his glory by netting a last-minute goal at Isteqlol Stadium.

This was the country’s second defeat in the campaign, after a 0-1 loss to Iran in the opening round.

Qatar’s coach voiced that the clash should have reached the team’s hopes, but the failure to convert ultimately yielded the match.

“We are sad that we lost the match. We deserved a much better outcome. My team fought hard to get an equaliser, and we did; we had the choice to either sit back and defend or to push for a second goal, but unfortunately, we conceded late in the match from a set-piece,” the newly-placed Spaniard said.

“Unlike the match against Iran, today we were clearly the better side; we played the type of football we are accustomed to; we dominated throughout the game while the opponent relied on a counterattack strategy.”

Adabia added that they created “so many chances” in front of the goal, especially in the first half, but failed to convert.



Qatar will face Australia next, on 7th March.