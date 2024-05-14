Al Sadd and Al Duhail qualify for Amir Cup 2024 semi-final

Al Duhail eliminated defending champion Al Arabi from the Amir Cup, setting up a clash with Al Sadd.

Al Duhail’s victory was largely thanks to the stellar performance of their star player, Michael Olunga, who scored a brace to secure their win over defending champions, Al Arabi, in the Amir Cup.

In a thrilling match, Al Duhail emerged victorious over Al Arabi with a score of 3-2.

The first goal came from Philippe Coutinho in the 25th minute, setting the stage for a nail-biting encounter.

Al Arabi’s Youssef Msakni was the man of the match despite losing as he scored twice to attempt to secure his team’s victory.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd beat Al Wakra in the quarterfinal match, held at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, and secured their spot in the semifinals with a score of 1-0.

Al Sadd’s Baghdad Bounedjah nailed the first and only goal of the match in the 20th minute.

Last season, Al Arabi was crowned champions of the 51st edition of the Amir Football Cup after defeating Al Sadd 3-0 to clinch the Amir Cup after a gap of 30 years.

Al Arabi raised its championship tally to nine titles, becoming runner-up to the golden record behind Al Sadd, the most crowned Amir Cup winner with 18 titles.