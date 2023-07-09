Al-Rayyan books first signing of the summer with Brazillian Thiago Mendes 

The veteran footballer is known for his tenacity and tackling ability on the pitch.

Qatar’s Al-Rayyan has made its first signing in the summer window, booking Thiago Mendes until the 2025 season.

The Brazillian star was rumoured to be exiting France’s Olympique Lyonnais (OL) despite still having two years left on his contract with the Parisians.

Al-Rayyan announce their first signing of the summer: Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes from Lyonpic.twitter.com/x8W04611Rk — Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) July 7, 2023

Mendes’s contract doesn’t detail the cost of his services, but the transfer of the Brazillian to the Qatari club is said to be valued at €4.211 million.

During his four seasons at OL, the midfielder played 143 matches in all competitions, including 114 in Ligue 1.

Seen as a versatile defender, Mendes will add to the struggling Lions, who finished last season ninth in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Joining the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Shogo Taniguchi, and Steven Nzonzi, Mendes will embark on a new journey with the club that sacked Chilean Nicolas this season.

Under newly appointed coach Leonardo Jardim, Al Rayyan believes it has a bright future as the Portuguese coach has rich experience in several leagues, following stints with Braga, Olympiacos, and Sporting CP.

Al Rayyan will start preparing for the QSL season with a European training camp held in Austria from 17 July to 7 August.