Qatar mourns loss of former national footballer Sultan Bakhit Al Kuwari

News of his death sparked an outpouring of condolences online among former athletes as well as fans from the local community.

Qatar’s football community has come out in droves to mourn the loss of former Qatar national team player Sultan Bakhit Al Kuwari, who passed away on Saturday.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday, though it did not disclose details on the cause of death.

إنّا لله وإنا إليه راجعون



بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره .. ينعى الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم المغفور له بإذن الله

(اللاعب سلطان بخيت الكواري ) لاعب منتخبنا الوطني السابق.



ونتقدم إلى أهله وذويه ببالغ التعازي سائلين المولى عزّ وجل بأن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان. pic.twitter.com/UrfscnXhQI — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم (@QFA) July 8, 2023

“The Qatar Football Association mourns the late (player Sultan Bakhit Al Kuwari), the former player of our national team. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and relatives, asking the Lord Almighty to shower him with the abundance of his mercy and grant his family patience and solace,” the QFA said.

Al Kuwari will be laid to rest in Mesaimeer cemetery on Sunday, per a tweet by local social media account Qatar Deaths.

Al Sadd and Al Gharafa sports clubs also issued statements on the loss of their former player. In statements shared on social media, both teams extended their condolences to Al Kuwari’s family.

تنعي إدارة نادي #السد الرياضي، الكابتن سلطان بخيت الكواري لاعب الزعيم السابق.



وتتقدم إلى أهله وذويه ببالغ التعازي سائلين المولى عزّ وجل بأن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان.



إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/BMjPIT25ny — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 8, 2023

“The management of Al Sadd Sports Club mourns the death of Captain Sultan Bakhit Al Kuwari, the former Al Zaeem [the leader] player and it extends to his family and relatives its deep condolences,” Al Sadd said, referring to the Qatari team’s nickname.

يتقدم نادي #الغرافة بخالص التعازي لأسرة الفقيد سلطان بخيت الكواري لاعب الغرافة ومنتخبنا الوطني سابقا



سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته وان يسكنه فسيح جناته pic.twitter.com/sYU6IU6k6K — AL GHARAFA SC | نادي الغرافة (@ALGHARAFACLUB) July 8, 2023

Separately, Al Gharafa said: “Al Gharafa extends its sincere condolences to the family of the late Sultan Bakhit Al Kuwari, former Al Gharafa national team player. Asking the Lord Almighty to bestow upon him his mercy and to dwell him in his spacious gardens.”

“With great sadness and sorrow, and hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, we mourn the death of my brother Sultan Bakhit Al-Kuwari. We belong to God and to Him we shall return,” former Qatari footballer, Mohamed Deham, said in a tweet.

Other social media users took the opportunity to look back on Al Kuwari’s sports career and shared footage and images from his journey on the pitch.