Five exciting tourism attractions to open ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

A wide range of outstanding tourism advancements are set to open in Qatar ahead of the FIFA world cup, from kite beach resorts to floating hotels.

With the just a few months before the kickoff game, Qatar Tourism has announced a number of exciting attractions that are due to open up in time for tourists flocking to the Gulf state.

“There are new beaches for those looking for sun, sea, and sand, theme parks and water sports hotels for the adventurous, and lots of new resorts, spas and restaurants for visitors seeking a more relaxing getaway, ”Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel announced.

Qatar hopes to capitalise on the expected influx of over one million visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2022 by showing the world its hidden treasures and unmissable vacation potential.

Here are the top 5 attractions:

Winter Wonderland

Pack your sunglasses and sunscreen for the Doha Winter Wonderland, which will open on a sandy island in Qatar later this year.

Instead of the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous sister event in London’s Hyde Park, visitors to Doha Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach in mid 20°C temperatures.

It will also include marine sports, marine club, family chalets, and an area for parties and various events.

Situated near Lusail City just north of Qatar’s capital, the upcoming 200,000 square metre attraction will be operated by IMG (International Marketing Group), the same company that manages Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park each year.

Fuwairit Kite Beach (FKB)

FKB is a brand-new, cutting-edge kite beach resort in Fuwairit, a coastal village about an hour north of Doha that offers excellent kitesurfing conditions thanks to consistent winds, clear ocean water, and powder-soft sands.

The resort is built around the kitesurfer’s lifestyle, providing everything you need on the water and even more when you’re not.

There will be a yoga studio, a fully equipped gym, restaurants, a pool, and many other amenities.

source: https://fkb.qa/

The Outpost Al Barari

The Outpost will be the first of its kind in Qatar, combining close-to-nature experiences, sustainability, and luxury hospitality into a single stunning resort in the world’s unique Inland Sea nature reserve.

The desert experience is situated in Qatar’s Al Wakrah Municipality in the southeast of the country, along the border with Saudi Arabia.

Desert oasis The Outpost Al Barari in Qatar.

Qetaifan Island North

Billed as the first “Entertainment Island” in Qatar, Qetaifan Island North will feature floating hotels, beach clubs and a water park with 36 rides – including “The Icon Tower” zone, featuring an 85-metre-high slide set to become the highest of its kind in the world.

Set over 1.3 million square metres, the island is close to the Lusail Stadium, where the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place.

West Bay North Beach Project

West Bay North Beach is a massive new tourism development being built in the heart of Doha, encompassing 40,000 square meters of premium beachfront.

The public and private beach areas will provide three distinct beach experiences, as well as a wide range of food and beverage options, to create a sought-after city beach experience for all to enjoy.