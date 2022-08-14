Global festival: Qatar unveils World Cup entertainment for region’s ‘biggest mega-event’

Clear your schedule and get ready for the list of exciting entertainment options during the upcoming World Cup.

With less than 100 days to the much-awaited World Cup, the Gulf nation has a plethora of entertainment options lined up to keep fans on their toes off the pitch.

“Fans from across the globe should expect an incredible experience when they arrive in Qatar for the biggest mega-event ever to be held in our country and region,” said Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications and Event Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“Thanks to close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we will deliver a variety of entertainment activities for both locals and visitors, as we aim to deliver the most exciting edition of the FIFA World Cup in history.”

More than 90 special activities are scheduled to take place as part of the nationwide festival, which will coincide with the global football tournament. The country is planning several locations for spectators to watch matches, enjoy music festivals, cultural displays, as well as street performances.

With a view of Doha’s skyscrapers

The Corniche, a 6km strip of land from the Sheraton Hotel to the Museum of Islamic Art Park, will serve as the focal point of entertainment during the FIFA World Cup. It will include live performances, cultural events, food and drink stands as well as shops.

At its busiest, the Corniche will be accessible to more than 120,000 people.

On the other hand, all areas surrounding the eight stadiums will offer a variety of exciting activities for all fans attending the matches.

According to organisers, more than 6,000 performances will take place in over 21 venues as part of the Last-Mile Cultural Activation. Visual arts, crafts, heritage, fashion, design, performance art, music, and movie screenings will all be among the special attractions.

The famous FIFA Fan Festival

Al Bidda Park will also host the FIFA Fan Festival, which is set to kick off on November 29 and can accommodate up to 40,000 guests. The park will broadcast every game live and feature stage performances, food and beverage outlets, and cultural activities.

In addition, the Industrial Area and Al Khor will host fan zones. However, more information regarding the activities and the capacity will be announced soon.

Care for a ride?

Set to be the top tourist location in Qatar by the time the World Cup kicks off, Al Maha Island Lusail will feature 50 amusement rides, including 10 thrill rides with a 395-roller coaster, 25 family rides with a giant 150 ft Ferris Wheel, and 15 children’s rides.

Visitors can take part in theme park rides in Lusail Winter Wonderland and other activities like ice skating and circus shows.

Nammos – one of the world’s most elite beach clubs – will also be available on the same island, topped with five-star restaurants and cuisines.

Al Maha Island Lusail will also offer a variety of concerts and acts for all ages to enjoy.

Calling all music lovers!

As promised, there will be something for everyone.

During the competition, music lovers will witness one of the country’s best dance and music festivals, held close to the Ras Bu Fontas metro station.

Some 5,000 people are expected to attend the MDLBEAST-hosted music event in Al Wakrah.

Tourism spots

The 974 Beach Club, a popular tourist destination near Stadium 974, will also have entertainment, activities, food, and drink options for up to 10,000 visitors. Retail shops will also be scattered across the beach club for a quick shopping spree.

Additionally, Lusail Boulevard, which is near the stadium hosting the FIFA World Cup final, will have daily street acts for some 50,000 spectators.

The country’s top tourist attractions, including museums, Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, and Msheireb Downtown Doha, will also host a variety of cultural and entertainment events for fans.