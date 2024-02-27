Al Attiyah leads the Abu Dhabi Desert challenge 

The Qatari driver is paired with his French navigator, Edouard Boulanger, at the second round of the 2024 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship.

Qatar’s speed driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah topped the Prologue Stage on Monday to take the lead at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge alongside his French navigator Edouard Boulanger on the Hunter Prodrive car (Nasser Racing Team).

Serving as the second round of the 2024 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), Al-Attiyah is back on the dunes as he finishes the five km opening stage.

The duo drivers finished ahead of Belgian driver rally driver Guillaume De Mevius.

Al Attiyah said the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a great opportunity for him to make amends after struggling in the Dakar Rally, according to the Peninsula.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge includes five stages, foregone by a qualifying (exhibition) stage.

The W2RC Championship will be held this year in five rounds: the 2024 Dakar Rally, which ended last month, and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

At 53 years old, Al Attiyah has collected five Dakar Rally and 18 Middle East Rally Championship titles.

A sporting hero of his native Gulf State, the Qatari driver looks to keep his career running as he voiced he is pleased with his new team and looks to return to winning rituals.