FIBA 2025 Qualifiers: Kazakhstan outscores Qatar on homecourt 

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers are being played across three windows: February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025.

Qatar lost its second match to Kazakhstan 68-73 in a Group E match of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the Al Gharafa Club hall on Monday.

The 104th world-ranked squad was outscored in the second half of the game by the Kazakhstan squad as Rustam Murzagaliyev nailed down a three-pointer.

Roman Marchuk and Anton Bykov closed out the game by scoring free throws, gifting another stinging defeat to the Qatari squad.

Qatar’s Mohamed Saad had a game-high of 20 points.

Qatar first lost to Iran 74-76 in Tehran at their opener last Friday.

Playing in a draw for the qualifiers, Qatar is placed in Group E alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, and India.

After blowing a 13-point lead in the first half, Iran sealed the win in overtime, with Sajjad Mashyekhi knocking down the go-ahead game-winning three-pointer.

Ranked 27th in FIBA, Iran defeated India in their second game 86-53.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers are being played across three windows: February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025.