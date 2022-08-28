Al Arabi tops Qatar Stars League as Al Rayyan sticks to bottom



This week’s Qatar Stars League produced six victories with 12 goals and no draws.

Al Arabi performed exceptionally as a unit after beating Al Shamal 1-0 in Week 4 of the 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League.

The Younes Ali-coached side held to its clean sheet as its fourth victory took the team’s score to 12 points on the leader board.

Forward Youssef Msakni, who has been a vital piece for the team this season, secured the team’s win against Al Shamal, who are sixth with six points.

Al Wakrah stowed on to its second place position against Qatar SC, triumphing the team 3-0.

Al Wakrah forward Jacinto Dala is now a household name as he continued to top the scoring list with his sixth goal in the 93rd minute of the match.

Al Wakrah, which finished third last season, is a considerable threat to any team it faces as it has had a strong start tabling 10 points from four matches.

Umm Salal secured its first tournament victory, defeating Al Sailiya 1-0.

João Carlos Vilaça Teixeira bagged a goal at the 42nd minute of the match at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Reigning champions Al Sadd have yet to bounce back this season as they were beaten 2-1 by Al Gharaffa.

The team’s first loss came in the season opener with Al Markhiya’s 4-3 phenomenal shocker.

The team is currently ranked seventh on the leaderboard behind Al Shamal.

Al Rayyan stuck to the bottom of the 12-team league chart as it could not guard against Al Ahli’s Yazan Al Naima and Nikola Vucsevic double goals, ending the match 2-1.

