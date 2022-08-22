All gas, no brakes: Al Arabi and Al Wakrah dominate in the third week of QSL

Week three matches delivered six wins and no draws, with 20 goals being scored in total.

Al-Wakrah may be the team to beat in this season’s QNB Stars League as Gelson Dala has ingrained his name on Qatar pitches with five goals in only three games.

The Blue Waves soared in this week’s Qatar Stars League as they took the spotlight at Al Thumama Stadium, defeating Umm Salal 4-0.

Joined with Mohammed Benyettou, the Algerian scored his first goal of the season in the 5th minute, setting the feel for the game.

Mistakes followed the very few minutes of the match as Umm Salal’s Ali Bazmandegan miscalculated a cross and scored an own goal to double the lead for Al- Wakrah.

Al Wakrah had its lead doubled following an own goal by Ali Bazmandegan, who was trying to block a cross in the 19th minute.

The man of the hour would be Dala, as he struck his first goal in the 29th minute off a rebound and became the league’s top-scorer, with another goal in the 58th minute.

Al Wakrah Coach Marquez Lopez had only praise for his team’s excellent run as they climbed the leader board securing seven points.

“The reason behind our strong start is that the players are performing well, and they are going into the matches with a positive approach, which is very good,” Lopez said.

Al Arabi preserved its place at the top of the standings, winning against Al Markhiya 2-0.

Played at Education City Stadium, newly signed Omar Al Somah made his imprint after booking a thriving strike in the 49th minute. Tunisia’s Msakni assists paid off as the forward secured the team’s victory in the 73rd minute.

Facing its third loss in this year’s season, Al Rayan has dived to the bottom of the league without any points.

Qatar SC managed to bag their first win beating Al Sailiya 2-1, currently ranked 10th.

With a little less than half of the season left, this coming week is expected to be a competitive game for all the 12 teams involved.