Al Arabi coach urges squad to display ‘fighting spirit’ against Al Ahli in QNB Stars League

Earlier this week, Al Arabi clinched the semi-finals of the Amir Cup semis with a 2-0 victory against Muaither.

Al Arabi’s coach Younes Ali conveyed the message of unity among his team as they battle it out in the 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League Week 19 match against Al Ahli set to kick off on Thursday.

A match that could prepare the team for its upcoming clash against Al-Sailiya on the 25th of April, Coach Ali has expressed that the dream team shifted its focus to Al Ahli.

“The Al Ahli team is very good and includes distinguished players and a capable coach who knows the league well, so it will not be an easy match for both sides. We must show fighting spirit to get the match points,” Ali said.

“Everyone is well aware of the importance of our next match, especially as the league enters the decisive stage. We hope we will succeed in this stage and achieve what we aspire to,” he added.

“Our focus is always on the next match, which is the most important thing. We hope that success will be with us in the Al Ahli match, and we will continue our strong performances.”

Al Arabi sits currently second in the Qatar Stars League at 40 points behind Al Duhail, while Al Ahli is seventh at 21 points.

Referencing the team’s 1-0 defeat against Al Shamal, Al Ahil coach Nebojsa Jovovic believes the loss will encourage a robust response from his team.

“I have full confidence in the team’s ability to show a strong reaction and return to the path of victories in the league after the last loss against Al Shamal,” Jovovic voiced.