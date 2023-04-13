UK and Ireland submit official bid to jointly host Euro 2028

The bid is expected to be a historic football festival touring all of Europe.

The UK and Ireland have submitted their final bid to jointly host Euro 2028, with ten stadiums shortlisted as part of the proposal.

The shared bid, formally presented to UEFA on Wednesday by the five football associations, was expressed in a statement as a “new era of football”.

“Our pioneering five-way partnership will deliver a record-breaking and unforgettable UEFA Euro,” a statement from the Irish, English, Scottish, and Welsh Football Associations and the Football Association of Ireland said.

“Together, we want Euro 2028 to be the catalyst for a new and sustainable era for football, from the grassroots to the very top of the game,” the statement added.

The collaborated bid was formally announced in November, with 14 venues making the offer.

The four stadiums that have been cut are Manchester United’s Old Trafford, The Stadium of Light, the London Stadium, and Croke Park.

London’s Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have made the cut, with Principality Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Everton Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park, Aviva Stadium, and Casement Park all expected to host the 18th UEFA European Championship.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from June to July 2028, with the host country or countries set to be decided by September of this year.

Turkey is the only rival against the joint bid and it has also raised an offer for the Euro 2032 against Italy.

Turkey’s bid is the sixth consecutive one for the country, having been unsuccessful on the previous five occasions in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Russia had its bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 suspended by UEFA due to the invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.

Within that bid, UEFA also extended the suspension of all Russian teams from European competitions, including this summer’s Women’s Euros and next season’s club tournaments.