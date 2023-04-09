Al Arabi clinch Amir Cup semis with 2-0 victory against Muaither

Al Arabi holds a record of eight titles in the biggest football cup in the country.

Al Arabi’s dream team has reached the Amir Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory easing past Muaither at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Goals from Rafinha as the Brazilian struck the 12th minute after an assist from Syria’s Omar Al Somah.

Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni secured the victory with a strong shot from the edge of the box in the 71st minute, leaving Muaither to be eliminated from the tournament.

Al Arabi clearly dominated the matched, owning more than half of the ball possession with 13 shots on target.

Ahead of the fixture, Al Arabi eyed the victory as coach Younes Ali voiced his team has the skills to make it to the final.

“Our goal is to make it to the final, no matter who we’re up against, be it from the first or second division. We have respect for Muaither, they have a coach with lots of experience in Qatari football, and they’ve done well in the Second Division. But we’re not scared of any team in this tournament,” conveyed Younes ahead of the quarterfinal.

At the same, Al Arabi’s Ahmed Suhail sounded the match to be challenging but stressed the team was prepared.

“It’s going to be a tough game for both sides, and we’re going to follow the coach’s instructions to win. All our players are ready for the challenge, and we’re not afraid of any striker or team,” Suhail stated.

On Sunday, Al Gharafa will confront Al Shahania in the second quarter-final at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in a match favoured for the first-division team to win.

Al Duhail will face Al Sailiya on Monday as the team will seek to claim their second title triumph.