Which teams will join Qatar in Pot 1 of AFC Asian Cup 2023? 

Qatar will host the AFC 2023 Asian Cup for the third time after staging it in 1988 and 2011.

Hosts Qatar will be placed in Pot 1 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 alongside a competitive set of teams from around the continent.

Al Annabi will sit with four-time winners Japan, three-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran, two-time winners Korea Republic, and 2015 champions Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The crowned Maroons have yet to announce a date for their kick-off of the Asian campaign, as that will be revealed at the official draw on 12 January at the Katara Opera House.

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium will host all four of the pots of the 24 teams.

The world’s second oldest continental football championship after Copa America will feature Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China, and Jordan in Pot 2.

In Pot 3, Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon will contend against one another for for the lotus flower trophy.

In Pot 4, India, debutants Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia will also compete with one another.

Qatar is the current title holder, winning its first-ever Asian title after overpowering Japan in the final 3–1.

The competition will be held in Qatar between the 12 January and 10 February 2024, longer than the previous edition held in the Emirates.