AFC U-23 Cup: Qatar dominates in opener against Indonesia 

Qatar’s rising maroons make their fifth appearance in the tournament against Indonesia – the only team making its tournament debut.

Qatar’s U23 stars, displaying their skill and determination, triumphed over a youthful Indonesia squad, defeating the first-timers 2-0 on Monday night at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

At first, the rising footballers were dealt with a formidable offence and thrilling defence by the Indonesia squad, but they were cut short from the attacking position.

Indonesia U23 ushered a solid defence throughout the match, but it collapsed after Qatar was gifted a penalty minutes before the halftime whistle.

Qatar’s Khalid Sabah struck the back of the net, giving the hosting Gulf State a lead.

With five minutes of extra time in the first half, Indonesia rushed the attack, hoping to equalize the game.

Falling short of the equalizer, Qatar returned to take advantage of Indonesia’s sloppy offence after the half with an even more promising strategy by coach Elideo Valle.

Priodgy Ahmed-Al Rawi struck a tough shot against Indoensia’s goalkeeper, securing the game with a dominant triumph.

Ensuring a comeback doesn’t cruise from the Indonesia squad, Qatar maintained the game’s tempo until the very last minute.

The team would gain three points in their group, which also features Australia and Jordan.