AFC U-23 Cup: Football returns to Qatar with teams eyeing qualification for Summer Olympics  

Ahead of the Men’s Paris 2024 Olympic Football Tournament, the AFC U-23 Asian Cup will decide three of the remaining four places at the tournament.

Qatar is set to host the AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the second time, bringing back the sixth edition of the football championship for players under 23 years, following a thrilling follow-up to the Gulf State’s triumphant hosting of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Set to be hosted at Qatar stadiums of Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, the tournament returns after first taking place in Doha in 2016.

A total of 16 teams will compete to dethrone defending champions Saudi Arabia, who became the fifth different country to win the tournament, beating hosts Uzbekistan in the final.

The tournament will feature 16 teams, each vying for the top spot in their respective groups.

The top two from each section will then advance to the knockout stages, setting the stage for some intense football action.

Taking place ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, the top three finishers will qualify for the Men’s Paris 2024 Olympic Football Tournament, while the fourth-placed team will participate in a play-off against an opponent from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for a chance to compete at the Olympics.

Qatar will be piloted by coach Elideo Valle, who voiced high expectations for the team ahead of the opening match against Indonesia.

In a press conference on Sunday, Valle expressed that the goal of competing in the AFC U-23 Cup finals is to qualify for the football competition in the coming Olympic Games, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The Portuguese coach added that the Qatari team might not be the first nominee to win the title but has the chance as they’re playing on home turf with local fans supporting them.

Against Indonesia, the team must earn three points against the firstcomers to improve their chances of qualifying from a robust, solid group that features Australia and Jordan.

This is Qatar’s fifth appearance in the tournament.