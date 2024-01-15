AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 venues ready for fans with disabilities

Qatar’s commitment to inclusivity shines at AFC Asian Cup 2023, with sensory-friendly stadiums, accessible entrances, and mobile audio descriptive services, ensuring a diverse and welcoming experience for fans with disabilities.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has asserted its commitment to providing an accessible experience to disabled fans at the tournament, revealing several accessibility features in the Gulf State’s venues.

As per the LOC, all nine Qatar stadiums of the tournament are readied with accessible entrances and seating for wheelchair users and fans with limited mobility.

Lusail Stadium, Education City Stadium, and Al Bayt Stadium all feature sensory rooms for audiences with sensory access requirements, including those with autism.

Audio descriptive commentary services for blind and partially sighted fans are also available.

Fans with visual disabilities can access the service from their mobile devices, where they can listen to a thorough description of match proceedings.

Bodour Al-Meer, LOC Executive Director of Sustainability, highlighted the importance of inclusivity in Qatar’s hosting of mega sporting events, stating that the Asian Cup can create change.

“We believe that football is for everyone. We have always believed in the power of tournaments like the Asian Cup in bringing about positive social change,” Al-Meer said.

“Qatar 2022 was recognised for going above and beyond accessibility standards, and we are delighted to carry this legacy forward with the Asian Cup. We look forward to welcoming fans of all abilities to have a wonderful experience,” the Executive Director added.