AFC Asian Cup 2023: Asia favourites Iran beat Palestine 4-1

As Israel’s war on Gaza wages on its 100th day, Palestine opens their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign against Iran.

The golden team of the Middle East, Iran, prevailed against Palestine, defeating them 4-1 on Sunday in Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Iran got the game rolling in a vociferous arena, striking a goal in the match’s first minute, leaving the Palestinian defence surprised.

The early goal in the match edged fans in their seat as Iran loomed in ball possession, eventually scoring another goal in the 12th minute of the game.

Continuing to press down, Iran shot in another goal before half time, showcasing their underrated dominance in the tournament.

Despite the Iranian team’s successful strides, Palestinian fans cheered on their team through the first half.

Finally, before the end of the first half of the game, the Palestinians got their break, striking a goal into the back of Iran’s net.

At the half, a disgruntled Palestinian team was cheered on by their fans and Iranian fans, who clearly understood the situation the team was taking on.

After the half, Iran reigned in its dominance as substitute Sardar Azmoun taped in a goal from close range.

With the game 4-1, Iran undoubtedly secured the match in a stadium that united cheering on free Palestine.