Mexico beat US, Canada to host opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match

Mexico’s Estadio Azteca has witnessed late footballing legends, Pelé and Maradona, take their teams to World Cup victory.



In the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup games, the international football governing body has announced that Mexico City will host the opening game – beating fellow host nations, the United States and Canada.



According to FIFA, Mexico’s Estadio Azteca will have “the honour of getting the tournament under way… kicking off proceedings in the historic venue which hosted the World Cup finals and opening games of 1970 and 1986.”



The upcoming games, which are set to begin on June 11, will see Estadio Azteca host five matches in total – the opening, a further two group stage matches, a Round of 32 tie and a Round of 16 contest.



Mexico’s national football team will have a home advantage as all three of their group fixtures will be played in Mexico.



After the opening match on June 11, El Tricolor will then play their second game on June 18 at Estadio Guadalajara. While on June 24, they will return to Estadio Azteca for their final group match.



Mexico’s Estadio Azteca took centre stage during the 1970 World Cup when the North American country was host.



Although Mexico didn’t make it to the finals, the battle between Brazil and Italy saw late footballing legend, Pelé, score the first goal in the 18th minute. His team would eventually win the 1970 tournament 4 – 1.

Football legend Pelé celebrating Brazil’s 1970 World Cup win at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca. Source: El Gráfico, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico would again host the games during 1986. Azteca would again be at the centre of anticipation as the final match between Argentina and then West Germany saw the late Diego Maradona’s team take home the cup.



The Argentine sparked controversy during the quarter-finals game against England, where Maradona made a hand-ball score.



Inhibited by VAR systems not being invented yet, the goal was allowed as the referee did not see the controversial move.

🥁 The #FIFAWorldCup trophy will be raised in New York New Jersey!#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/VIuAvYxOMV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

For the 2026 tournament’s final game, on Sunday, FIFA took to X to announce that the last match will be played at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The games will come to an end on July 19.