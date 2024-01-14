AFC Asian Cup 2023: Defiant United Arab Emirates sweeps Hong Kong 3-1

Hong Kong comes from a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their last preparation match for this Asian Cup.

A defiant United Arab Emirates squad overpowered Hong Kong 3-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

In their first tournament match, the Emirates kicked off their encounter with a more significant presence in the attacking position against Hong Kong, weaving through the field.

Yet a solid defence from Hong Kong framed out any scoring opportunities for the Emirates for the first half of the match.

Before halftime, Emirates footballer Sultan Adil converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring as the 19-year-old striker nailed in a low left shot to the back of the net.

By the half, the Emirates were ahead, with Adil’s penalty making the difference.

After the break, Hong Kong head coach Jorn Andersen changed its lineup and shifted results as Chan Siu Kwa netted the equalizer in the opening minutes of the second half with an effortless touch.

Yet minutes later, in the 52nd minute of the match, Zayed Sultan seized back the lead with a sharp shot on target, rimming the Emirates 2-1.

A last-minute goal came from the Emirates, and a penalty kick scored the third goal of the match.

The Emirates dominated the match up until the very last minute as they held 72% ball possession with over 19 shots at the box.