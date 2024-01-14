AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tournament favourites Japan triumph 4-2 against Vietnam

Japan is the favourite team to lift the Asian Cup trophy, as they are the highest-ranked FIFA team in the AFC, sitting at number 17.

A dominant Japan outclassed Vietnam 4-2 on the Al Thumama Stadium pitch on Sunday in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup.

The four-time Asian Cup champions waited no time to make their impression count as their first goal came from a corner kick where the Vietnam goalkeeper went halfway out.

Takumi Minamino scores the opening goal for Japan, leaving the Samurai Blues breaking the ground in the 11th minute of the match.

After the goal, Vietnam looked for revenge and got it a few minutes later as Nguyen Dinh Bac headed home from a corner to set the equalizer.

After the goal, both teams competed to double the lead, with Japan dominating in ball possession.

In the 33rd minute, Vietnam turned the match in their favour as Pham Tuan Hai struck the ball into the back of the net after rebounding it off his teammate.

Leading in advantage, superstar Minamino struck again, setting a tie between the two teams minutes before the half.

The forward footballer nailed in a tight shot to tie the score to make his double.

With an additional six minutes before the second half, Keito Nakamura puts Japan ahead again, sending the ball into the top corner.

At the end of the first half, Japan leaves with an advantage on the scoreboard.

In this second half, the Vietnam team has more possession, while Japan holds back in search of a counterattack.

As the clock drew closer to the match’s end, Ayase Ueda extended the lead for Japan, making it four.

In the final stretch of the match, Japan aimed confident as Vietnam footed in weak shots to make a comeback.