Adrenaline junkie? Top five thrilling activities in Qatar this winter season

From icy dips to sky-high flights, these are Doha’s ultimate adrenaline-packed adventures.

Qatar is rapidly emerging as a haven for thrill-seekers, with a blend of modern activities to complement the good old traditional desert adventures that tourists often seek.

In an Instagram post, Qatar Tourism has highlighted several heart-pounding experiences for the winter season and Doha News has added some to the list too.

Ice baths at WBB

West Bay Beach, known for its various activities on offer, boasts an icy challenge that is not for the faint-hearted.

The adrenaline-pumping ice bath involves the visitor immersing themselves in freezing waters. Priced at QAR 160, this is part of a wider array of activities, including jet skiing, banana boat rides, and beach volleyball, catering to all tastes and thrill levels at the beach.

Ice baths offer several benefits, especially for athletes and those engaging in intense physical activities. They are known to reduce muscle soreness, commonly experienced after vigorous exercise, and speed up recovery by decreasing inflammation and facilitating the removal of metabolic waste like lactic acid.

These baths can also enhance blood circulation, contributing to better muscle recovery. Additionally, the practice of taking ice baths can develop mental resilience, as it challenges the ability to endure cold temperatures.

Indoor Skydiving

For those seeking an adrenaline rush while staying indoors, Qatar Tourism recommends the cutting-edge indoor skydiving facility at Skydive Qatar in Lekhwiya, Doha.

This family-friendly attraction welcomes guests of all ages to experience the exhilaration of flight in a safe and controlled environment.

The wind tunnel, boasting a diameter of 18 feet and a height of 53 feet, offers a unique experience. Packages range from QAR 199 to QAR 899.

Kayaking

Navigate through the magnificent mangrove forests at the Purple Island, located just north of Al Khor. Visitors can join 365 Adventures for a kayaking experience surrounded by greenery and unique fauna like seasonal flamingos and herons, with prices for a single adult standing at QAR 240.

The tour includes a guide, briefing, training, insurance, life jackets, water, and toilet facilities​​.

Katara Beach offers a more accessible option, it costs QR 25 for a single 30-minute session and QR 50 for a double.

Paratriking

Sky Masters offers the unique experience of paratriking, combining paragliding with a motorised trike, allowing adventurers to soar over Doha’s landscapes and experience its best views.

Prices for paratrike tours range from around QR 350 to QR 1200.

Winter Wonderland reopens

The Lusail Winter Wonderland has reopened, promising a new season of fun rides, seasonal surprises, and live entertainment.

The world-class, winter-themed park located in Al Maha Island, Lusail, features over 50 rides and attractions, making it a must-visit for families and anyone generally looking for a good time.