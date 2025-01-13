‘A beacon of hope’: Qatar inaugurates Warif Academy for students with disabilities

The school’s name, Warif, translates to “abundant in shade, delicate and lush” in the Arabic language.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) and Qatar Foundation (QF) have launched Warif Academy, the first government academy for students with differing abilities in the Gulf state.

The school’s inauguration took place in a ceremony on Sunday attended by Qatar’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, Lolwah Al-Khater.

“Warif Academy is a qualitative step towards establishing a number of educational institutions and qualitative services that Qatar will witness in the coming period,” Al-Khater said on X.

The new institution marked a milestone in Qatar’s education system in meeting the needs of all students, Al-Khater told attendees at the event.

“Warif is a beacon of hope and a new message of equal opportunities and inclusive education. People are Qatar’s true wealth, and every person can contribute to the advancement and prosperity of our country,” she added.

Warif started its operations the day of its inauguration, offering rehabilitative services in Arabic for students aged three to 21 with multiple disabilities and cognitive impairments, MOEHE said in a statement.

The Academy will begin with five classrooms serving children aged three to 14 before increasing the age groups annually. The educational facility will have 25 classrooms with a capacity of 150 students by the academic year 2028-2029, according to MOEHE.

The school’s name, Warif, translates to “abundant in shade, delicate and lush” in the Arabic language, according to QF.

Students at the Academy will have a customised curriculum and therapeutic support, including occupational and speech therapy.

The institution is promoting equal opportunities and enhancing the quality of inclusive education, aligning with the Education Quality Sector of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

“Warif Academy goes beyond traditional education by offering specialised educational and therapeutic services meticulously designed to address the unique needs of students with disabilities,” Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education at QF, said in a statement.

Fatma Al-Saadi, Director of the Special Education Department, added that the students’ selection is conducted by a team of experts who carry out multiple assessments.