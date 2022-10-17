26 DJs, 26 nights: Here’s the line up for Qatar’s Daydream Festival

Ready for an unforgettable experience during Qatar’s most-lively month?

After months of anticipation, the lineup for the Daydream Festival has been finally revealed by Qatar Tourism.

The renowned festival, which features the top DJs in dance and electronic music, is held every year in a different location around the globe.

For this year, the beat is banging in Qatar during the world’s biggest football tournament— a treat for all football fans visiting the Gulf nation in the winter.

The festival started in Belgium in 2010, and it has since spread to nations like Qatar, the Netherlands, Mexico, China, and Spain.

The event will take place from 22 November to 18 December at the Doha Golf Club.

Mark your calendar: the line-up

1- Alesso

A DJ and dance music producer from Stockholm, Sweden, who debuted at number 70 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list, has gained cross-genre success by fusing progressive house with pop and producing international singles in partnership with a variety of musicians

2- Alok

Alok is a Brazilian musician whose YouTube videos have received more than 3 billion views, with over 4 billion streams on Spotify and 20 million monthly listeners.

3- Armin van Buuren

Because of his unwavering commitment to the scene, Armin van Buuren has received a Grammy nomination for his song “This Is What It Feels Like” (with Trevor Guthrie) and held the top spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll an unprecedented five times.

4- ATB

Staggering beat, great music and unforgettable experience: ATB has spent more than 20 years at the top of the international DJ charts (DJ MAG 2021 Pos. #35), and his tunes have received billions of plays worldwide.

5- Block & Crown

With more than 200 edits and three music compilations on the official discs of Dammove Fest, Daydream, and Medusa, Block & Crown is one of the DJs and producers with the best credentials in both the underground and mainstream scenes.

6- Burak Yeter

Yeter is a DJ, record producer, and remixer from Turkey. ‘Tuesday‘, his second song for Warner Music Group, became a huge hit, peaking at #1 on different radio and sales charts in more than 95 countries around the world.

7- Cedric Gervais

Any Lana fans? Well, you will love this one. Gervais, with a monthly Spotify following of over 4 million listeners, won the Grammy Award for Best Remix in 2013 for his rendition of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness.”

8- Chuckie

South American artist Chuckie has won a Latin GRAMMY, two MOBO Awards, MTV Awards, and a long list of Gold and Platinum Awards.

9- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Having won the 2019 edition of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll, the inspiring duo returns to the top spot after their debut in 2015, when they became the first-ever pair to earn the No. 1 DJ’s crown.

10- Ferry Corsten

Corsten is currently the #53 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs for 2020, moving up 6 spots and maintaining his position as the longest-tenured Dutch DJ in the poll at 9 years. Now, he is ready to party.

11- John Newman

Rudimental’s 2012 UK Number One song, Feel The Love, marked John Newman’s debut as a singer-songwriter, DJ, and producer. The song went on to reach the Top 10 in over 30 countries and garner 1.6 billion streams globally.

12- Jonas Blue

With more than 60 million singles sold, over 13 billion worldwide streams, and five BRIT Award nominations, the artist is accumulating a large number of instantly recognizable smash tracks.

13- Major Lazer Soundsystem

Working with artists like Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Vybz Kartel, Ellie Goulding, 2 Chainz, and Pusha T, Major Lazer Soundsystem has risen to the top of the charts and become an icon that has changed the sound of music as we know it.

14- Mark Knight

Knight is a DJ, producer with a Grammy nomination, label owner, and second-highest-selling Beatport artist ever. In a way, he’s done it all.

15- Martin Jensen

With over 1 billion streams, Martin Jensen is the most streamed musician in Denmark. Over 1 million streams per day were obtained by “Solo Dance,” which has already amassed over 620 million streams on Spotify alone.

16- Mike Williams

All the way from Austrlia, Mike is a producer and DJ with 2.8 million listeners on Spotify.

17- Nervo

Who runs the world? Well, the world’s top female DJs of all time are these multi-talented DJ powerhouses.

18- Nicky Romero

Romero is a DJ, producer, and businessman who has worked with Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, W&W, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Rita Ora, and others.

19- Paul van Dyk

Arenowned DJ, prolific artist, and producer in the dance music scene, Paul has remixed Britney Spears, Madonna, and other well-known musicians.

20- Roger Sanchez

The DJ and producer has a weekly terrestrial, online, and podcast radio show “Release Yourself,” which attracts more than 20 million listeners worldwide and is broadcast in over thirty markets on every continent.

21- Sam Feldt

DJ, producer, platinum-selling musician, and pioneer in sustainability from the Netherlands with a double album and many other top-selling releases.

22- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

The pair is one of the most sought-after talents in the business right now thanks to their unrivaled stage intensity and distinctive sound with influences from tribal house: SJRM rule the live stage, from a residency at Hi Ibiza to the Mainstage of Tomorrowland.

23- Tiësto

Tiësto is an international legend with platinum certification and a Grammy. The DJ and producer is the only musician to have ever held the titles of “The Godfather of EDM” and “#1 DJ” from Rolling Stone, as well as “The Greatest DJ of All Time” from Mixmag.

24- Timmy Trumpet

Timmy Trumpet, a DJ, producer, and live instrumentalist, is unquestionably one of the DJ Mag Top 100’s busiest performers and a multi-platinum selling music artist.

25- Tita Lau

Tita Lau has already achieved Beatport chart success in her brief solo career, consistently placing in the top 10 on the main chart, including a number one tune with James Hype called “Disconnected.”

26- VIZE

Finally, the last night will end with a spectacular night of music. With more than 1.5 billion streams, 1.3 million records sold, and more than 20 gold and platinum awards across eight nations, VIZE will defiantly give music-lovers a night to remember.