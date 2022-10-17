Qatar says 1.5 million applied for World Cup Hayya ID cards

Applications for the Hayya Card can be submitted online or through the ‘Hayya to Qatar 2022’ mobile app.

Approximately 75% of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holders have already signed up for the required Hayya Card, authorities in Doha confirmed this week, putting the number of applications at 1. 5 million.

Around 4,000 and 5,000 Hayya cards are currently printed daily, noting the numbers are anticipated to rise as foreign fans begin to arrive in November.

The latest updates come as the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) opens two Hayya Card service centres in the country.

The Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)’s recently opened Hayya Card service centre has the ability to issue 40 cards in five minutes and is soon anticipated to rise to 80 cards.

All ticket holders for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 must have a Hayya Card, though printing is not mandatory. The Hayya ID Card gives match ticket holders access to stadiums as well as free public transportation. Additionally, it will serve as a pass for international supporters to enter Qatar.

However, not all fan zones and activities will require a Hayya Card. There are many events that will welcome the public, including both citizens and residents, according to Saeed Al Kuwari, Hayya Card Operations Director at SC.

Applications for the Hayya Card can be submitted online or through the “Hayya to Qatar 2022” mobile app, which is accessible through the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Candidates must upload their personal information, a passport photo, and housing details in addition to having a valid match ticket number.

Accepted Hayya international cardholders will get an email with a PDF copy of the entry permit.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency this week reported Hayya card holders travelling to Qatar for the World Cup will be given free entry visas to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia during the entire event.

Khaled Al-Shammari, the Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also made the announcement to Al-Ekhbariya TV, adding that Muslim Hayya card holders can stay in the country for up to two months, ending on January 11, 2023.

“The visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform,” said Al-Shammari, further adding that cardholders are being offered a multi-entry visa and that they can enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period.

This comes after the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced in August that holders of the Hayya card were permitted to enter the country for a 60-day period.

Without needing to first enter Qatar, visa holders are permitted to enter and exit the country multiple times during the duration of their visas, so long as they have medical insurance.