Podar Pearl School named best Indian school in Qatar

The award is recognisd by Education World’s Global School Rankings 2024-25 and underscores Podar Pearl School’s commitment to quality education and all-round development.

Podar Pearl School has been named the number one Indian school in Qatar by the world’s largest school ranking survey for its dedication to excellence in education and its efforts to foster an innovative learning environment.

As a part of the Education Unites World Initiative, the award is handed to the schools that stand out and rank among the top spots in the survey conducted by the Indian Global School Ranking Awards.

Podar Pearl School received the honour from the EW India School Rankings, which evaluates over 4000 Indian Schools Worldwide, making it one of the most prestigious and credible rankings in the field.

The latest ranking “reflects a strong emphasis on academic success, holistic development, and student well-being,” the school said in a statement.

The award was given for the school’s continuous academic success made possible by its world-class infrastructure and focus on innovative teaching methods.

Podar Pearl School already boasts cutting-edge technology to foster advanced learning, including well-equipped 3D printing labs.

It opened a robotics lab on its premises in January 2023, allowing the students to explore robotic systems and familiarize themselves with a crucial part of modern-day science.

Similarly, Podar Pearl School’s emphasis on the all-round development of students made it stand out among the other Indian institutions.

The school is currently building a large sports complex to further its already impressive sports activities and physical education program.

Podar Pearl School is a part of one of the largest school networks in India, the Podar Education Network, which has shown commitment to enhancing education since its establishment in 1927.

The school has three campuses across Qatar, in Meshaf, Thumama and West Bay.

All of its branches are affiliated with India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), making them a top choice for the Indian expatriate community in Qatar.