Mutaz Barshim announces launch of thrilling ‘What Gravity Challenge’ featuring world’s best high jumpers

The ‘What Gravity Challenge’ competition, initiated by Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim, will involve the world’s 12 best high jumpers and will be held at the Katara Amphitheatre on 9 May, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Considered a project launched by Barshim, the Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) will organize the innovative championship to see a winner take home a custom-made trophy crafted by local artist Ahmed al-Bahrani.

Named after Barshim’s brand ‘What Gravity’, founded in 2014, the high jump meet aims to give back to the community by hosting a competition to inspire many to pursue the sport.

At a press conference on Tuesday, QAF President Mohamed Issa al-Fadala revealed the event’s details.

” We hope that the first edition of the championship will be a great success. When Mutaz told me about the idea of the tournament, we studied and implemented it, and we hope that it will continue and be a global tournament,” he said.

“The tournament will be hosted in accordance with the highest standards of the World Athletics, and there will be huge prize money, which will attract the top high jumpers. QAF has always strived to organize its championships at the highest level in accordance with international standards,” he added.

“We obtained first place in organising the last edition of the Diamond League Championship and we hope that the first edition of the Gravity Challenge will be at the best level in all aspects.”

The Qatari track and field athlete Barshim said: “What Gravity Challenge is a legacy that I am proud to present in the name of my country Qatar.

“The tournament was an idea on paper but it became a reality thanks to the support of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.”