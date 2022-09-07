1mn prize Quran contest sees over 2,000 sign ups

The value of the prizes allocated to the winners is over QR 1 mn.

Around 2,132 male and female contestants have signed up for one of the world’s most prestigious Quran competitions, the Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition, the organising committee has revealed.

In total, 610 contestants, including 180 males and 439 females, enrolled in the categories section allocated to citizens, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, 1,513 candidates from both citizens and residents were registered in the children’s category, while 505 citizens—including 281 men and 224 women—registered for the competition.

As for expats, 1,008 candidates—including 591 men and 417 women— have registered.

All about the competition

Held every three years, the competition entails an enormous prize of QR 1 mn for the winners. In addition, the first five winners in each of the categories also receive financial rewards.

The categories section encourages participation from both male and female residents who memorise portions of the Holy Quran that fall within chapters (5), (10), (15), (20), or (25) of the Holy Quran.

There is also a category for residents who have memorised the Holy Quran better than imams, muezzins, teachers, prominent readers, and former competition winners.

Male and female competitors have the option of competing in the same category they previously dominated, or in one that is higher. Those who haven’t competed in the competition in three years or more are allowed to take part in a category that is one level lower than the highest level they previously won.

The contender in the children’s division must be a Qatari national or resident, and they must be 12 or younger for nationals, and 8 or younger for residents.

Regarding the requirements for residents, those who participated in one part of the Holy Quran’s final five sections are not permitted to recite the same chapter again but can opt for an alternative option.

The competition’s organising committee said the exams would begin on September 10.