Zulal Wellness named among Best Workplaces in Qatar 2024 by Great Place to Work Middle East

Qatar’s prestigious Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som has been recognised as a Great Place to Work Middle East in the category of the Best Workplaces in Qatar 2024 list, displaying the wellness hub’s dedication to promoting a healthy internal environment.

“Our people are integral to the luxury hospitality and wellness experience we provide,” Holger Glaser, Resort Manager from Zulal Wellness Resort, said.

The classification of the wellness resort, the first and largest immersive destination in the Middle East, mirrored its ethos that lies in the very core principle of “We Over Me; Anybody, Anywhere, Anytime.”

The philosophy promotes a healthier and unified working environment at Zulal, where all colleagues are equally valued, empowered, seen and heard.

“In a wellbeing environment like ours here at Zulal Wellness Resort, the happiness and fulfilment of the team plays a pivotal role in radiating positive energy, which directly translates into an enriching our guest experience,” Glaser noted.

Referring to Zulal’s motto, Glaser explained that the resort creates “a harmonious environment where each colleague feels their voice is heard, their contributions are valued, and their wellbeing is paramount.”

“This Great Place to Work certification reaffirms our collective commitment as one team to this,” Glaser said.

Established in 1992, Great Place to Work is a world-renowned authority on workplace culture, with more than 100 million employees surveyed worldwide.

The categorisation takes into account the companies’ Trust Index Survey and Great Place to Work Trust Model, which defines the key values of a healthy workplace.

When evaluating the responses of Zulal’s employees, the survey found that they displayed a profound sense of pride in their affiliation with the resort.

Zulal also perceived the categorisation as a chance to enrich and cultivate a positive company culture that goes hand-in-hand with providing a better guest experience.

The latest categorisation is Zulal’s second after its success in 2023, which marked a positive year for the entity as it received nine prominent industry awards.

Such awards and recognitions have been a testimony to Zulal’s commitment to ensuring a healthy work environment that also reflects on its services to the public.

In turn, this solidifies Zulal’s position not only as a global leader in the wellness and hospitality sector but also as a leading employer.

Located on the coast of northern Qatar, Zulal is derived from the Arabic word for “pure natural water,” serving as the first such resort in the world to provide Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

The pioneering well-being haven has modern therapies and health practices that also inspire positive and sustainable lifestyle changes, providing a holistic experience for all guests.

Visitors can enjoy the Zulal Serenity facility, a child-free oasis designed for reflective and mindful wellbeing journeys, whereas Zulal Discovery enables people of all ages, including families, to reconnect and explore healthy living through a wellness viewpoint.

For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected], call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6500 or visit www.zulal.com