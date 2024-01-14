Yoshimi Yamashita becomes the first woman referee in AFC Asian Cup history 

Yoshimi Yamashita makes history as the first female referee at the Asian Cup, officiating the Australia vs. India game and earning acclaim from the Asian Football Confederation for her landmark achievement.

Hosted at the Group B game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Yamashita was hailed by the Asian Football Confederation for her accomplishment.

The AFC defined Yamashita’s triumph as a “landmark appointment” for the 37-year-old official.

Among 36 referees at the World Cup in 2022, Yamashita was the fourth official for six matches at the Qatar tournament.

Yamashita, who FIFA has described as “trailblazing,” has also refereed at two Women’s World Cups and the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Yamashita was the main referee for the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, where she officiated two more games and served as fourth official for another two.

Yamashita earned her FIFA refereeing badge in 2015, as she officiated games in her country’s top division, the AFC Cup and Asian Champions League.