World Number 1 Swiatek ‘confident’ ahead of semi-finals Qatar TotalEnergies Open

Iga Swiatek outlasted her competitor Belinda Bencic as she withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue.

Polish Iga Swiatek created waves in the Women’s Tennis tournament as usual, as the superstar got a win and a walkover on Wednesday’s Qatar TotalEnergies Open tournament.

Swinging past No.42 Danielle Collins in the quarter finals, Swiatek had the time to rest as Swiss Belinda Bencic retired from the competition due to fatigue.

The Polish is eyed as one of the favourites to win the tournament as she holds an illustrious career for her triumph career that captured three-time major singles championships.

“[I felt] pretty confident,” Swiatek told reporters after her domination against America’s Collins.

“I’m happy that I was kind of composed and from the beginning till the end pretty focused and disciplined with tactics,” Swiatek added.

Swiatek will now face either No.4 seed Coco Gauff or Veronika Kudermetova in the semi-finals on Friday, and the two stars will battle it out on the Doha courts on Thursday.

A young pioneer, 18-year-old Coco took down 32-year-old Petra Kvitova at the Round of 16s, edging her closer to making history in the tennis world.

A rising star, Coco opened 2023 by prevailing her third career title in the Auckland Open and holds a season record of 9-1.

“I felt like I have watched her for a long time, and it was weird playing her in that respect because it’s like almost meeting a celebrity in a way,” Coco said about her match against Kvitova.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jessica Pegula will also battle it alongside the reins of Greece’s Maria Sakkari and France’s Caroline Garcia in the Quarter Finals on Thursday.