World Cup host Qatar eyes bid for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Qatar has expressed its interest in hosting the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) 2023 Asian Cup, the sporting body announced on Monday.

The Gulf state’s football association was among four federations worldwide to express their interest in holding the major tournament in their home countries. The three other entities include Football Australia, Football Association of Indonesia, and Korea Football Association.

“In accordance with the bidding process, the Bidding Regulations were distributed to the MAs on June 17, 2022, and the deadline for Bidding MAs to submit the Bid documents is set for August 31, 2022,” said the AFC.

The AFC said it will be evaluating all the bids before it selects and announces the host of the 24-team event by the Executive Committee on 17 October.

Qatar’s national team had won its first AFC Asian Cup in 2019 in an intense game against four-time champion Japan, claiming victory after a 3-1 score.

Winning the bid to host the games would add to Qatar’s rich portfolio in the sports world, and comes just months away from its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In late 2021, Qatar hosted the FIFA Arab Cup – the global sporting body’s first edition of the tournament.

Qatar had also won the bid to host the 2030 Asian Games after a fierce bid battle with its neighbour Saudi Arabia in late 2020. Riyadh, which came second in the vote, will be hosting the consecutive tournament in 2034.

Doha has previously hosted the Asian Games in 2006, preparing it to host future sporting events. The post-tournament aspect of the 2030 Asian Games bid will see Qatar share its expertise of creating a thriving sport phenomenon in the country.