World Cup champ Messi to miss next PSG game due to extended holiday

After dethroning France at the World Cup stage, Messi is extending his celebratory vacation

Football world champion Lionel Messi will continue to enjoy his holiday and is not expected to resume training with Paris Saint-Germain until after the new year, according to PSG Talks.

After leading Argentina to victory in Qatar’s World Cup, the superstar will be absent from PSG’s next Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Despite the returns of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, and Achraf Hakimi at PSG’s training camp, Messi will be taking an extended vacation.

There is no set official date on when Messi may return, but there is speculation that he may appear on January 3, according to renowned newshound Roy Nemer.

The seven Ballon d’Or has had a month of glorious achievements and is currently rumoured to have an extended contract after his enchanting execution at the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Argentinian forward was welcomed to his hometown by 4 million fans who flooded Buenos Aires’s streets.

The immense celebrations affected the security planning of the country, requiring Messi’s squad to be airlifted out of the parade and into the skies to celebrate.

Gabriela Cerruti, the Presidental spokeswoman, called the celebrations “impossible to measure,” verifying that the team had to celebrate from the skies of Argentina.

“Almost five million people on the streets, a crowd impossible to measure, managing with love and serenity as a happy people called to a collective ceremony knows how to do,” Cerruti tweeted.

The Buenos Aires Times communicated on its local coverage that an estimated number of 31 people were injured during the festivities in the city.

Since then, a photo gallery by Messi has become the most-liked Instagram post, racking up over 73 million likes on the social media platform within hours of being posted.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, publicised that Messi’s post is “now the most liked in Instagram history.”

“WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final,” Zuckerberg added.