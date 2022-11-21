World Cup 2022: The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in opener

The Netherlands, which is back on the world stage after failing to qualify in 2018, beat Senegal 2-0 in an intriguing Group A matchup.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hosted Africa’s Champions taking on the Netherlands, who seized the advantage on Monday evening at Al Thumama Stadium, as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal.

In the south of Doha’s capital, Klassen scored from the rebound after a block by Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the last minute of the match.

Frenkie de Jong crossed the ball in the 84th minute that found young star Gakpo at the perfect placement on the pitch.

Missing their star player Sadio Mane, Senegal started the game swinging as they looked to surprise the Dutch on the offense by striking in a penalty from Ismaila Sarr in the 5th minute.

The ball was close, yet not enough, as it was shot from outside the box over the bar.

The Netherlands’ rigid defense blocked several closing shots from the likes of Sarr and Krepin Diatta, who looked to have the advantage in the first half of the game.

Man of the match for the dutch, Virgil van Dijk attempted a header of his own assisted by Cody Gakpo, who provided him a cross from the corner.

Before the closing of the second half, nerves got the best of the 31-year-old captain as Senegal made several attempts into the backline of the pitch.

At the start of the second half, Van Dijk got close from a corner but missed slightly.

The game’s first yellow card was awarded in the 56th minute to Matthijs de Ligt as he fouled Ismaila Sarr.

Cheikhou Kouyate was substituted from the match as de Jong fouled him, edging him into an injury.

Referring to the third match of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup is Brazil’s Wilton Sampaio, and his two assistant referees were Bruno Boschilia and Bruno Pires. The VAR official is Juan Soto from Venezuela.