Winter in Qatar: Here’s list of events to keep you entertained this season

This winter brings a wide range of indoor and outdoor events for the public to enjoy.

Qatar is organising a variety of entertainment events during the upcoming months as part of its ‘Feel Winter in Qatar’ campaign, the latest initiative launched by the tourism body.

Whether you’re eyeing a family day out, a hang with friends, or a sports night full of adrenaline— you are bound to find something of interest.

Qatar Live

Music, performances, and art: Qatar Tourism brings you the best performances from renowned local, regional, and international artists through the flagship activation, Qatar Live, beginning January 26 and continuing through the season.

GKA Kitesurfing Tournament

Calling all water sports lovers! The Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023 will take place at Fuwairit Kite Beach from January 31 through February 4, 2023.

Freestyle-kite fleet sizes for 2023 remain the same; competitors are limited to 28 (for men) or 14 (for women).

Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Tennis)

After months of anticipation, the Qatar TotalEnergies open is finally about to kick off. The Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex’s outdoor hard courts will host the professional women’s tennis tournament from February 13–18, 2023.

Iga Swiatek, the current world No. 1 and defending champion from Poland, will travel to Qatar along with eight other players ranked in the top ten in the world.

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament, which is part of the ATP 250 tour, is set to take place this year from 20-25 February 2023 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The first event was held in 1993, and since then, some of the best athletes in the sport have continued to attend.

The Qatar Tennis Federation has been successful in promoting Qatar as a host country for one of the most eagerly anticipated professional tennis tournaments of the year.

Renowned tennis players from all over the world frequently attend the tournament.

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, which has been the pinnacle of elegance and luxury in Qatar for nearly two decades, is prepared to astound everyone with a one-of-a-kind exhibition of priceless jewellery and exquisite craftsmanship.

The event will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from February 20–25, 2023.

Luxury watches, necklaces, rings, earrings, diamonds, gold, and silverware will be included in this year’s edition. Over 175 countries will send 30,000 visitors to the exhibition, which will feature 500 brands.

Al Shaqab

Beginning with the ‘Hayaakum at Shaqab’ event and continuing with the Commercial Bank CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines 2023, Al Shaqab is kicking off Qatar’s 2023 calendar with breathtaking equestrian competitions.

The event is being sponsored by Commercial Bank, Longines, and ExxonMobil and will be held at the Longines Outdoor Arena and Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab from February 23 to 25, 2023.

Qatar International Food Festival

The much-awaited and popular Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) is set to kick off from March 1 to March 11, 2023.

The event serves as a national tourism campaign for Qatar that aims to highlight the wide variety of cuisine, libations, and hospitality on offer.

Previous iterations of the food festival featured unique dining experiences in beautiful outdoor settings, a number of internationally renowned chefs, live cooking demonstrations, cooking competitions, masterclasses, and other activities for both families and friends.

Qatar Tourism’s ‘Shop Qatar’

Shop Qatar, which takes place in and around well-known Doha shopping malls, highlights the nation’s extensive selection of retail, beauty, and entertainment options.

The purpose of this yearly occasion is to promote Qatar’s fashion and lifestyle scene and highlight its hospitality.

Shop Qatar also introduces a range of fascinating workshops and masterclasses as well as exciting surprises. The 2023 edition is scheduled to run from March 1 through March 18, 2023.

Ramadan Bazaar

After breaking your fast, spend your evenings at the first-ever Ramadan Bazaar hosted by Qatar Tourism to commemorate the most significant time of the year.

The Bazar is set to have a variety of shops fr0m all around the region, ranging from clothes, oud, and house accessories.

Visitors to Qatar during Ramadan can look forward to learning about the wonderful customs and celebrations that this season of the year brings to the nation and people.